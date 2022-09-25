Mary Durbin Keeley EASTON — Mary Keeley Durbin, 80, of St Michaels, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022.
Born September 5, 1942 to Mary Louise O'Brien and Edward Joseph O'Brien in Washington, D.C. Mary grew up in Washington D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland, eventually retiring in St. Michaels, Maryland. She attended Immaculata High School in Washington D.C., and then the University of Maryland.
Mary wed Edward L. Bednarz May 29, 1965, established a residence in Bethesda, Maryland and raised their two children, John and Marianne; they divorced in April, 1992. On October 4, 2003, Mary married Donald A. Durbin, of Cleveland, Ohio, in St. Michaels, Maryland.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 19 years, Donald Durbin, her children, John Michael Keeley of Freeport, Maine, and Marianne Bednarz Huddle, her son-in-law, Joseph Huddle, her grandchildren, Josephine and Jacqueline, of Nashville, Tennessee, and former husband, Edward Bednarz, and his wife, Elaine Ashenfelter Bednarz of Easton, Maryland.
In her younger years, Mary was a member of the Chevy Chase Women's Club, the Washington Ski Club, and various tennis groups. Mary and Don enjoyed spending time together in their charming town of St Michaels, along the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as the Delaware beaches. She was an avid dog lover, and rescued and raised many dogs. Mary had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, appreciated by all who knew her.
A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, September 30th, at 2:00 p.m. at the HeartFields Assisted Living Community in Easton, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, Mary would have appreciated memorial contributions to the Talbot Humane Society. 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. (Please visit www.framptom.com for on line condolences).
