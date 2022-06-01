Mary Eileen Connors FT. LAUDERDALE, FL — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Mary Eileen Connors (née Green), loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 78 years and one day after a brief battle with cancer. Mary was born in Jackson Heights, New York to the late Edward P. Green and Mary Molloy Green on May 17, 1944.
Mary met her future husband, the late William Peter Connors, at a square dance in the Catskills when they were teenagers. Their love blossomed into a marriage in 1964 and later resulted in a family filled with love and laughter first in Stamford and later in Ridgefield, CT. Mary cherished being surrounded by her siblings, children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was the driving force keeping many family members connected with one another and their Irish heritage.
A life-long learner, caregiver and teacher, Mary loved people and education. She was a 1964 graduate of SUNY New Paltz with a degree in Education and began her career as an elementary school teacher. She later earned a Masters in Education from Queens College and was completing a PhD when she passed.
Mary transformed her early teaching and classroom experiences into a career as a business consultant. She was a long-time advisor to The Mathile Family Foundation and taught and helped hundreds of growing companies at Aileron in Dayton, OH. Mary was also a generous counselor to many professionals seeking career guidance.
Mary was an active member of the community — especially in Easton, MD where she and Bill lived for 20 years. She had many affiliations and leadership roles over her life for groups including the Girl Scouts of America, Miles River Yacht Club, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton, and the Avalon Theater of Easton.
Mary is survived by her four children and their spouses, Colleen Connors and Howard Opinsky of Washington, D.C., Bill and Lucy Connors of Irvine, Calif., Brian and Lauren Connors of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Christopher and Linda Connors of Lighthouse Point, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Sarah Margaret Opinsky, Erin Connors, Molly Opinsky, Sean Connors, Brody Connors, Riley Connors, and Lily Green Connors; sisters-in-law Marina Green and Joan Connors; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Phillip F. Green, John G. Green, and Edward P. Green, Jr.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton, 7401 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD, 21601. The family will receive family and friends at a reception immediately following.
Mary was committed to women's leadership, community, and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to The Dakota Center in Dayton, Ohio (dakotacenter.org/donate) or the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton by mail (UUFE, PO Box 1162, Easton, MD, 21601) or on UUFE's webpage (uufeaston.org).
