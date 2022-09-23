Mary Elizabeth Powell Macindoe EASTON — With sadness and love, the family of Mary Elizabeth Macindoe Powell, formerly of Easton and Annapolis, announce her passing on September 17, 2022 at Assisted Living Well in Millersville. She was 78.
Born to the late Josephine Hopkinson and Robert Macindoe, she was raised in Oxford, MD, graduated from Easton High School, and received an Associates Degree from Anne Arundel Community College.
Her 34 year career with the Dept. of Defense began at the US Naval Academy in a secretarial role. Across her career as a civilian with the US Navy, she held roles at David Taylor Research Center in Annapolis, Naval Sea Systems Command in Crystal City, Virginia, and Space and Naval Warfare in San Diego where she retired as a Program and Budget Analyst in 2002 as a GS-15. Mary was proud and committed to her work and loved her 10 years in San Diego, but ultimately returned to the Eastern Shore to be close to her family after retiring.
Mary was a wonderful cook, had a refined eye and always aspired to do and be her best. She had a big heart and a fierce spirit and sparkled inside and out. She was the ultimate 'DIY-er' - knitted and sewed beautifully, loved creating decor for her home and spending time with friends. She had a deep love for her family, and was ever-present on the sidelines of any and all activities her grandchildren were participating in, as she was for Heather as a child.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers William Macindoe in 2005, and Robert Macindoe in 2015, and Sister-in-Law Judy Macindoe in 2022.
A beloved Mother, Grandmother and Sister, she leaves behind daughter Heather Crowder and son-in-law John of Annapolis, granddaughters Caroline and Elizabeth, brother Colin Macindoe of Easton, MD, sister-in-law Beverly Macindoe of Trappe, and nephews Neil Macindoe (Jean) and Dyke Booze (Linda)
Special thanks to her care team at Assisted Living Well and Hospice of the Chesapeake - you became family to her too.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 11am at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Oxford, MD. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake. For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
