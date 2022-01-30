Mary Ellen Dadds EASTON — Mary Ellen Dadds passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 24, 2022, after a 26 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 67 years old.
She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 1955, to the late William and Rose Moore. After moving to Easton, she graduated from MacQueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing. She was a lifelong nurse until her disease prevented her from continuing to provide care, working at Delmarva Foundation, Candlelight Cove and Genesis Elder Care The Pines, where she served as Associate Director of Nursing.
Her joys were watching the Orioles, Ravens, going on cruises, dancing and listening to her favorite local bands and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Mary Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Glen, and their two sons: Brian (Bridget) and Greg (Crystal). She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Brayden, Brooke, Leah and Tyler.
Special thanks to Priscilla Cephas for her loving care provided.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from noon to 2pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton. Service to follow and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland 21601.
