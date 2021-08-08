Mary Eloise Hall EASTON — Mary E. Hall, 74, of Easton, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She passed away after several problems with her health over the years. She was with her husband, Wayne, at the end as they were almost always together.
Mary was born on October 16, 1946 in Crisfield and grew up in Berlin. She was a 1964 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School.
Mary led and active and fulfilling life. She and her husband, Wayne, were married at age 18 and never looked back. She followed him and moved 6 times in the first three years as a Navy wife. Later after settling down, she became a bank teller, waitress, cafeteria monitor, account receivable clerk, receptionist at Easton Chamber of Commerce (where she got to talk on the phone and get paid), inspector at Black & Decker of Easton and she grew chickens for Perdue. While doing all of this, she was a great homemaker, mother and wife to her family.
In her spare time, she was a Cub Scout den mother for four years. She was Past President at the Ladies of the Elks Lodge 1622 in Easton. She joined the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 70 of Easton and she became a life member of the AVVA Chapter 648 Easton.
She was preceded in death by her son and best friend, Prentice W. "PW" Hall Jr. and her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Ennis.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne; sister, Ann Blades; brother, Edward Ennis and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at Millsboro Cemetery in Millsboro, DE at 11:00 AM on Sunday, August 15, 2021. A reception will be held at the American Legion Post 70 in Easton at 2:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to Unit 70 Ladies Auxiliary for the American Legion Easton Post 70 or the Talbot Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
