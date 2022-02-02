Mary Ethel Comegys BRIDGEVILLE, DE — Mary Ethel Whaley-Comegys, 92, of Bridgeville, DE passed away at her home on January 27, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Ralph and Sara Stevens Whaley of Queenstown, Md.
She was a 1947 graduate of Centreville High School. She also attended night school and received a bachelor's in science degree majoring in Elementary education from Bowie State College in 1976.
Ms. Comegys dedicated her life to teaching in Queen Annes County, where she taught from 1967 until she retired in August 2020 and became an assistant to the principle until leaving in 2021.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son William "Billy" Edward Comegys Jr.
She is survived by her children, James (Debra) Comegys, Debbie (Donald) Holland, her sisters Connie Fasset and Eleanor Towers, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be on Wednesday February 2, 2022, 10 AM - 12PM with the service starting at 12pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD.
Contributions can be made in her name to S.P.C.A. of Maryland and Delaware. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
