Mary Grace Scoggins Jones ANNAPOLIS AND SAINT MICHAELS — Mary Grace Scoggins, 94, of Annapolis and St Michaels Maryland, departed peacefully on August 23, 2022, following a beautiful and active life of running, tennis, cycling and kayaking. She was passionate about animals, art, painting, gardening, reading, writing, history, news, current events, knitting, beer and a good martini. She loved life.
A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mary Grace Jones was born in Malvern Arkansas to William Bryan and Margaret Ann Jones on December 20, 1927. Her three brothers were all decorated WW2 veterans, William, Millikan, Robert Jones, and she is survived by a sister, Margaret Ann Wilkerson of Little Rock, Arkansas.
She attended Ouchita College in Arkadelphia, AR, and later met her husband, James Matthew Scoggins, a WW2 Navy veteran and President of the Chamber of Commerce, in Malvern. They married and relocated to Silver Spring, MD, upon her husband's offer with the National Security Agency in 1953, which originated at Arlington Hall, VA. Mary Grace and husband Jim attended social events with renowned NSA cryptologists William and Elizabeth Friedman, plus other pioneers in the field.
Mary Grace and Jim raised three children, Sandra Kay Erbe (Jay) of Selbyville, DE, James Matthew Scoggins Jr (Linda) of St Michaels, MD, and Laura Jean McGinty (James) of Annapolis, MD.
Following an NSA PCS assignment in Tokyo, Japan, the family purchased a new home on 84th Avenue, Carrollton, MD in 1958, later renamed New Carrollton. It was a wonderful community and post WW2 life for the Greatest Generation.
Mary Grace ran several miles every morning with her close friend, Jane Capps, played tennis, and was highly ranked on the New Carrollton recreational center tennis ladder. She was a Girl Scout Leader, hosted a local bridge club, enjoyed family vacations in Ocean City, MD, camping, and visiting her relatives in Little Rock. Mary Grace rescued dogs and cats. That compassion was passed down to all of her offspring. She was a vegetarian most of her life for humanitarian reasons.
Mary Grace became single at age 45, remained single, and thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren by Sandra: Stacey Zaris (Aaron) and Amanda Hofstetter, bonus grandchildren: Jaymie, Brycen and Ashleigh Erbe, by James Jr: Tracey (Chad) Michael and Lindsay (Michael) Masella, and by Laura: Ian, Thomas (Gina) and Patrick McGinty. She also enjoyed her great grandchildren, Mia, Cade and Eila Zaris, Aiden and Jarret Michael, and Tyler and Shane Masella.
Mary Grace was employed by Greenhorn and O'Mara, Architectural Developers and Survey in Greenbelt MD. She later started her own secretarial business, Letter Perfect. In her latter years, she loved growing flowers, vegetables and painting, which she continued right up until very recently. She knitted something special for every child born in the family.
Mary Grace remained physically active into her mid 90s, walking up to several miles per day, and enjoying various forms of exercise. She loved and lived life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Talbot (MD) Humane Society, or Annapolis SPCA.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor, Spring 2023.
