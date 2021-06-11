Mary Kay Cardinale CENTREVILLE — Mary "Kay" Cardinale (Maisel) of Ellicott City passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Kay was 79 years old.
Kay was the first born of Earl William Maisel Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Maisel (Keeny), both of Ellicott City on July 14, 1941.
Kay graduated from Howard County Senior High School in 1959. She was a member of the Alpha Beta Sorority, was very active in the Ellicott City Business Association and participated in the planning and coordination of the Ellicott City Bicentennial Celebration in 1972. She was a member of the Lions Club in both Berlin and Glenwood, Maryland. Kay enjoyed ballroom dancing several times a week, she was an avid gardener, an animal lover, she enjoyed "dog sitting" and crafting.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Cardinale.
She is survived by her loving daughters Stacey (Matt) Harrison Simpson and Kelly (Mark) Harrison Miller and her son, Howard (Ellen) E. Harrison IV, her step-daughter Chris (Mike) Arnold, grandchildren Erin (Casey) Miller, Abby (Neal) Cart, Logan Simpson, Ashley (Scott) Cromwell, Brittany (Adam) Shiley, Tighe, Lyndsay, Drew, Brent and Hope Harrison, and Olivia and Michael Arnold, her sister Brenda (William) Redding Wimperis, her two brothers Earl (Donna) William Maisel Jr. and Ferdinand (Tanya) Dean Maisel, 8 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 14th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm followed by a service at 2:00 located at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 408 S Liberty St. Centreville, MD 21617. A private graveside service will take place on Tuesday June 15th at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617 or Glenwood Lions Club P.O. Box Online 72, Glenwood, MD 21738. Condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
