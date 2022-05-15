Mary Lenora PRESTON, MARYLAND — Yewell Mary Lenora Yewell of Preston, M.D went home to our Lord on May 6th of 2022. She was 59 Years Young.
Born on November 18th 1962, In Easton, Maryland to George Yewell and Susan Anne Hanson-Yewell.Mary worked for the United States Postal Service for 34 years. She retired in November of 2021.She was a graduate of Easton High School, class of 1980.Mary's favorite thing to do was sitting by the pool with family and friends enjoying steamed crabs. Mary had no children, but she loved her niece (Bridgette) with all her heart.Mary will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Mary was surrounded by her family and friends her final moments.
In addition to her parents, Mary is survived by her husband of One month, Kris Sewell of Preston;Sister Donna Yewell-Burke(Scott Burke);Neice (Bridgette Burke) of Preston. George Yewell and (Barbara);of Key West.Mary was predeceased by her sister Karen Yewell, Mother Susan Dyott and Step father Harold"Squirrel" Dyott. There will be a celebration of Life at a later Date.
Services will be held Privately.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to American Cancer Society.(1-800-227-2345)
