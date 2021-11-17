Bozman, Mary A. McQuay of Bozman, died on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. She was 100 years old.
Born on February 18, 1921 in Queen Anne's County she was the daughter of the late Frank Willis and Rena Montague Adams. She attended school in Queens Anne's Co. In 1937, she married John N. McQuay "Poodle" of Bozman, they made their home there raising their three children. Mr. McQuay or "Poodle" as he was known died on November 5, 2001.
Miss Mary was a life member of the Bozman United Methodist Church, she was a member of the choir along with her husband she was a devoted member. She was also a former member of the Bozman Homemakers Club.
She is survived by her three children; Tamara Hambleton (Phil "P.T.") of Bozman, Sandra Gawel (Bill) of Sykesville, and Rodger McQuay (Terry) also of Bozman. 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great-grandchildren and 5 Great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be held at the Bozman United Methodist Church, on Saturday November 20, 2021 at 1:00PM. A viewing will be held at the church from 11:00AM until 1:00PM.
Burial will follow in the Bozman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bozman Cemetery, 7988 Bozman/ Neavitt Rd., Bozman, MD. 21612.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bayleigh Chase for their dedication, caring and compassion in the care of Miss Mary.
Arrangements are entrusted to theFramptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels
