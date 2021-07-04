Mary Melissa Carder Missy passed away on May 8, 2021. She was born Jan. 7, 1974 to the late Rodney Hardesty and is survived by her mother Lois Hardesty. She is also survived by her husband Ralph Carder her two sons Cory Taylor Jr (Skye) and Zachary Taylor (Hailey) her granddaughter Madalynn (Kelsey). Also her sister Lee Ann Hardesty and her brother Troy Johns. Her celebration of life will be July 18, 2021 at Federalsburg VFW at 3 p.m.
