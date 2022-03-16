Mary JACKSONVILLE, FL — Monahan, former Chief Clerk of the House of Delegates Mary Kathryn Monahan, 74, passed on February 20, 2022 at her home in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 9, 1947, to the late Helen and Edward Monahan. Mary graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis in 1965 and attended Capital University in Columbus, OH. She moved to Washington, DC and then to Maryland.
From 1972 until 2012, Mary worked in the Chief Clerk's Office for the Maryland House of Delegates. In 1992, she was appointed Chief Clerk of the House of Delegates following the retirement of mentor, colleague, and friend Jackie Spell. Mary was a member of the Executive Committee for the American Society of Legislative Clerks and Secretaries from 2007 to 2008.
A House Resolution was passed at her retirement that congratulated Mary for "serving the Maryland House of Delegates for more than 40 years, reigning as the longest continuous serving Chief Clerk, from 1992 until 2012. Your retirement is the end of an era."
During her years in Maryland, she owned and operated Mary's Material Transport Company, Inc. and the La Grande Fromage catering company. She was a life-long lover of animals, especially horses and dogs.
Mary was pre-deceased by her sister-in-law Saundra Monahan and first husband Bill Perryclear. She is survived by her brother Edward Monahan; sister Nora MacDonald; nieces Heather Parker and Shannon Geiman; great nieces and nephews, Dakota, Sam and Riley Parker, and Brock and Taylor Geiman; stepdaughter Kim Perryclear and stepson Billy Perryclear.
A celebration of life remembrance for all friends and family will be held on May 14th at 1 PM in Easton, MD, at the home of former husband Tom Cohee: 27458 Ferry Bridge Rd.
The Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services was entrusted to fulfill Mary's request to be cremated.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Monahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.