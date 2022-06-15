Mary Scounas Deoudes BETHESDA — Mary Scounas Deoudes age 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 12, 2022. She was a lifelong Washingtonian having been born on Staple Street NE. She was also a lifelong member of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She was predeceased by her husband John Nicholas Deoudes and is survived by her four children, Nicholas John (Kathleen) William John (Olga), Thomas John (Cindy) JoAnn Calomiris (George). She had 11 grandchildren whose names are John, Angelica, Steve, John, Joni, Dimitri, Valerie, Mike, Andrea, Alexa, and Julia as well as five great grandchildren. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, and God children. Funeral services will be held at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Thursday June 16 visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service 12 to 1 p.m. following a burial at Rock Creek Cemetery. In leu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Saint Sophia Philoptochos Ladies Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Deoudes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
