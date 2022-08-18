Mary T. Todd CAMBRIDGE — Mary E. Todd, 77, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Mallard Bay Care Center in Cambridge. She was born in Cambridge on December 24, 1944 and was a daughter of the late Wilby L. Tall and Sarah Bloodsworth Tall.
Mrs. Todd graduated from South Dorchester High School in 1962 where she was Salutatorian. On September 14, 1962, she married S. Edwin Todd who passed away on January 4, 2011. After high school she worked at Union Trust Bank for a brief period of time and in 1968, she started working for the US Postal Service at the Crocheron Store and later it was moved to her home until she retired in 2012. While working at the postal service, she worked for several crab factories in South Dorchester. Later she worked at Emily's Produce and Shore Dermatology. She enjoyed going to beach, baking, going to the YMCA, watching the hummingbirds and spending time with her family. She was famous for her hot rolls and her chocolate meringue pies. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church where she was the pianist and treasurer.
She is survived by three daughters Judy T. Aaron and her husband Steve of East New Market, Joyce T. Hyde and husband George of Cambridge and Renee Todd and wife Lisa Burn of Riley, NC, six grandchildren Stephen Aaron, Hunter Aaron, Joshua Hyde, Jordan Hyde and fiancée Grant Powley, Rachel Norris and Philip Norris, a sister Beverly Todd of Crocheron, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Todd is preceded in death by a sister Carolyn Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Steve Aaron, George Hyde, Stephen Aaron, Hunter Aaron, Josh Hyde, Grant Powley and Philip Norris.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2pm at Old Trinity Churchyard with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Eastern Shore Chapter, 909 Progress Circle Ste. 400, Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
