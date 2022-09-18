Mary Veronica Mann TRAPPE — Mary Veronica Herrity Mann, age 90 of Trappe, Maryland died on July 3, 2022 at home and in the presence of loved ones.
Mary was born on October 6, 1931 to the late John Patrick Herrity and Mary McNamara Herrity in Oyster Bay, New York and married William Francis (Bill) Mann on March 31, 1951 in Oyster Bay, New York.
A devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church, Mary answered her call to serve in many ways throughout her life, from teaching Sunday Catechism, beginning in her teens, volunteering in various capacities, and actually taking part in building churches in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Mary served as Director of Religious Education from 1980 to 1988 at Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland and at St. Christopher's Parish in Chester, Maryland, from 1988 until her retirement in 2010. Mary was famous for showing love, compassion, and acceptance to all of her students, while guiding them on a path to faith in the Lord our God, through His Son Jesus Christ.
Mary is lovingly survived by her children {spouses} Wm. Gregory (Greg) Mann, Mary Alane (Lanie) Mann, Lisa Mann Sawchuck {Peter}, Joseph Mann, Sean Mann {Susan}; Grandchildren John J. Mann {Autumn}, Wm. Patrick Mann {Jonelle}, P. Benjamin Todd {Anne Marie}, Sarah Mann-Fry, Mary Meghan Todd {Ben Macintire}, Joseph A. Mann, Jason A. Mann, Katherine M. Mann {Justin Wong}, Elizabeth R. Mann, William R. Mann, Ian C. Mann, Christian L. Owens, and Adam H. Owens {Samantha}; Great Grandchildren McKenna Mann, Elaina Owens, Luke Owens, Carmella Todd, Kellan Kinsey, Henry J. Macintire, Wm. Connor Mann, Stella Owens, Norah Mann, Tallulah Fry, Sunny Owens and Fiona Penelope Wong; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and thousands of "Mrs. Mann's" cherished students.
Preceding Mary in death was her son Brian, her brother John T. Herrity, her beloved husband William F. (Bill) Mann, her daughter-in-law Penelope Martin Mann and her Great Grandson Augustus F. Macintire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 13209 Church Lane, Cordova, MD 21625 on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00AM Inurnment, with her husband, to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital(www.StJude.org) or The American Heart Association (www.heart.org) per Mrs. Mann's wishes.
Mary wished to be cremated and this service was provided by Mid Shore Cremation Center, Cambridge, MD. To send letters of condolences, please visit their parent company www.framptom.com.
