Mary Victoria Braun Doran "Vicki" ST. MICHAELS — A party just got started in Heaven, Mary Victoria Braun of St. Michaels, MD died peacefully August 26,2022, 13 days after her 82nd birthday after a long struggle with her health.
Vicki, as her friends knew her was born in Salt Lake City, UT and grew up primarily in northern Virginia. She graduated from Washington & Lee High School where she gained lifelong friends and James Madison University. Ms. Braun, as she was known to hundreds of school children, taught elementary school for nearly 25 years, retiring from Mt. Vernon Elementary School in Alexandria, VA. Many may recall hearing her 'school teacher voice'. Vicki enjoyed playing golf at Army Navy Country Club and was known as a grand hostess to many a boisterous Alexandria party.
From Alexandria, she and her husband, Bill moved to St. Michaels, MD. Vicki was a busy real estate agent for Long & Foster and eventually retired from a long career at the renowned Ninth Hole in Martingham. Vicki volunteered for the Waterfowl Festival for 20 years, co-curating the Sculpture Exhibit with her buddy, Doug Collison. Vicki was an artist in her own right, carving and painting a houseful of beautiful decoy ducks and shore birds. Vicki was an avid golfer at Harbourtowne Golf Resort and dearly loved her golfing gals (TDW) and all their adventures. She enjoyed many lunches and winning football pools at the Miles River Yacht Club. Her dinner parties were legendary. Vicki had her 15 minutes of fame as a prominent extra in the movie Wedding Crashers filmed at the Inn at Perry Cabin. She and Bill may or may not have crashed a real wedding or two over the years.
Vicki was larger than life and enjoyed her life to the absolute fullest. She was very generous with her love to her husband, her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and multitude of friends and we loved her back.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bill Braun. Her son, Rick Pace of Columbia, MO, his children Jed and Lily. Her daughter, Della Patteson and her husband, John, and their children Campbell and Mary Davis of Cherry Hills Village, CO. Her step-daughter, Tracey Braun and her husband Chris McIsaac of Washington, DC and their children, Duncan, Jak and Jessie. Her sister, Sharon Callagy and husband David of Chevy Chase, MD and brother Barney Doran and wife Tone of Marbella, Spain and their children, her nieces and nephews. And all her wonderful friends near and far.
Vicki was not a fan of funerals, much preferring, as you may guess, a party...
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
The Waterfowl Festival
Or please donate your time to read to children at your local library or elementary school.
