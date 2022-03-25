Mary W. "Winnie" Lange STEVENSVILLE — Mary W. "Winnie" Lange of Stevensville, MD passed away on March 23, 2022 at Homestead Manor in Denton, MD. She was 91.
Mary W. "Winnie" Lange was born in Baltimore, MD on October 29, 1930 to the late Charles A. Bell, Sr. and Anna Mae Green Bell. She attended Western High School and graduated class of 1948. While going to school, and shortly after, she was employed with Cokesbury Bookstore. In 1956 she began working for Hutzlers Department Store in sales. After eight years with Hutzlers, she began her career working for the Zamoiski Company as a payroll clerk until her retirement in March of 2003.
On October 13, 1951 Mrs. Lange married Albert R. Lange of Baltimore, MD where they resided until 1967 when they moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, residing in Stevensville.
Mrs. Lange is a member of the Centreville United Methodist Church, and the Bowling League in Easton. She enjoys gardening, rubber stamping and other handycrafts.
She is survived by two sons, Brian K. Lange (Marie) and Craig S. Lange (Mary Anne); five grandchildren, Tonia M. Rogers (Gene), Stacy M. Fuller (Adam Goloboski), Nicholas C. Lange (Amy), Rhyan C. Lange (Angela) and Holly N. De Stefano (Greg); and eight great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Albert R. Lange and one brother, Charles A. Bell, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.
Memorial contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.