Mary Wandalie Denny "Wanda" EASTON — Mary Wandalie "Wanda" Denny, a devoted and loving wife, voracious reader, and golfer, died July 10, 2023, at Heartfields at Easton. She was 87.
Although she was born in Annapolis on May 26, 1936, she spent the majority of her life on the Eastern Shore. At the age of two, her family moved to Claiborne and in 1943, to Easton. She attended Talbot County Public Schools and graduated from Easton High School.
She married James N. "Jim" Denny of Easton in 1955 while he was serving in the US Navy. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before he died in 2021.
Mrs. Denny was a very active member of St. Marks United Methodist Church, where in earlier years, she and Jim served as communion stewards, ushers and greeters. She greatly enjoyed bible study classes and discussions with others in the church.
She was an avid golfer. She belonged to the Talbot Country Club, The Easton Club, and often traveled with family and friends to play golf. She sunk two holes in one and has an impressive collection of trophies attesting to her golf skills.
She and Jim provided a home for two dogs and countless stray cats that they were known to call their "substitute children".
She had a variety of office jobs over the years and retired in 1999 as a bookkeeper from the Bob Smith Automotive Group.
Mrs. Denny is survived by a niece, Sharon Denny of Rehoboth Beach, DE, a great niece, Ginny Denny and great nephew, Will Denny, both of Easton.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Robert Roberson and Rebecca Ritter Roberson; a nephew, Lee Denny; a brother-in-law William "Bill" Denny; and brother-in-law Bob Smith and sister-in-law, Frances Denny Smith.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations in Mrs. Denny's memory may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Humane, 7894 Ocean Gateway, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
