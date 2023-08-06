Maryanne E. Williams HURLOCK — Maryanne Elizabeth Burr Williams, 66, of Hurlock, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Maryanne was a beloved friend, sister, aunt, devoted mother, grandmother, and loving spouse.
Born in Amityville, NY on January 31, 1957 to Hugh and Marilyn Burr, Maryanne grew up on Long Island as the fifth of six children. Maryanne spent her high school years at North Babylon where she ran track and field, played trumpet and worked at Carvel Ice Cream.
After graduation, Maryanne left New York to attend the University of Maryland, College Park where she met her future husband during her time as first trumpet in the "Mighty Sound of Maryland" Marching Band. They married in 1977 and built their home in the community of Hurlock, MD where they would raise three children and create countless memories for the next 45 years.
Maryanne worked for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for 40 years as a physical therapy aide, rotating between outpatient centers and Easton Hospital. She was known for her compassion, patience, respect, and for always greeting others with a smile and open ear. She loved people and people loved her.
A member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock from the year they moved, Maryanne was an active member of the congregation and served on the Deborah Circle. Religion was a pillar in her life and she built lifelong friendships from the community found there. Maryanne invested deeply in her relationships and the return on her love manifested itself tenfold in the care and kindness she and her family have been afforded in the last few weeks.
As a mother, Maryanne dedicated her life to her children. It's easy for families to get distracted as children grow, but she made it her mission to be the magnet to hold things together. She supported all of their ambitions, was prepared to catch them anytime they fell, and was ready with a call, an ear, and open arms whenever they were needed and even when they weren't.
She loved her grandchildren. She matched their energy until the end and knew all of their interests and loves, catering all of her homemade cards for holidays and birthdays to be specifically personalized and cherished forever. She attended any event or game she could and turned her yard into a haven of ziplines, swings, ninjalines and games. She was revered.
Maryanne loved her husband, Michael, and while she was most at peace in her gardens at home, they spent the last number of years traveling around the United States driving Route 1 in California, hiking the Grand Canyon at sunset, relaxing in Florida and visiting family all over. The two built a beautiful life on Palmers Mill.
The loss of Maryanne leaves a deep hole in our family. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Burr (Hugh, deceased); husband Michael, son Cory (Lisa), daughter Amanda, son Alex (Megan); grandchildren Livvie, Carter, Ellie, Kinsley, Douglas, Dean, and Annie; siblings Bruce (Terry), Glen, Andy, Ian, Kenny (Cheryl), and several incredible nephews and nieces.
Maryanne was a light, she was loved immensely, and she leaves a deep legacy for her family and friends. She beat the odds and courageously battled stage four breast cancer for the last six years. While she fought quietly, she was and has always been surrounded by a group of women who carried her through.
A celebration of life will be held at Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3pm. Those who wish to visit are welcomed to join the family at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Blessings Bags initiative, something Maryanne respected and admired. To date, over 6,500 care packages have been delivered to patients undergoing cancer treatment. Checks can be mailed to: Liz Tyler, 3750 Elliott Island Road, Vienna MD 21869.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
