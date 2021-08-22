Mattie Jeanette Gehring Christopher FEDERALSBURG — Mattie Jeanette (Christopher) Gehring of Federalsburg, MD passed away at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus on Thursday, August 18, 2021. She was 89. She was born on December 30, 1931 in Williamsburg, MD. She was the daughter of the late Harry F. Christopher and Minnie (Passwater) Christopher.
She graduated from Federalsburg School in 1948 and married the love of her life, Luther William Gehring, on October 22, 1948. After high school she went on to work at Tastee Freeze in Federalsburg, MD for 14 years. She later worked at Stowell Printing and I.G.A., and then for Caroline County Food Service for 11 years before retirement.
She was an amazing wife, mother, and artist. She enjoyed crafts, bowling, and she loved to read.
She is survived by her children; Jim Gehring (Mary), Larry Gehring (Debbie), Bambi Nichols (Bobby), and Cathy Van Schaik (Dale), grandchildren; Michelle Bixler (David), Karie Nepert (Robbie), Chris Gehring (Yasuko), April Venables (David), Bobby Nichols (Lindsey), Stacey Donahoe, Heather Patchett, Marcia Patchett, Kendra Era, Amber Barnett, Angie Miles, and Robbie Barnett; great-grandchildren; Michael Lane, Adam Lane, Derek Nepert, Dylan Nepert, Neal Gehring, Sean Gehring, Chase Venables, Zoey Nichols, Stella Nichols, Logan Ortt, Chase Donahoe, Rielley Ketterman, and Brantley Collins; and 4 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her heart, her love and her life; Luther William Gehring, her beloved daughter; Lou Ann Gehring, and her brother; Harry F. Christopher.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 12pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Bishop Ray Parsons officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11-12pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at HillCrest Cemetery immediately following the service.
