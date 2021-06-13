Maynard Irving Norris "Mike" EASTON — Maynard Irving Norris (Mike) of Easton, Maryland passed away on June 8, 2021. He was 89.
Born on May 13, 1932, in Carney, Maryland, he was the son of the late Maynard and Melva Fallon Norris. Mike graduated from Towson High School in 1949 and went on to play baseball for the White Sox in the minor league. He served two honorable years in the infantry of the United States Army after being drafted in 1953. After returning home, Mike began his career at Waverly Press, starting as a typesetter and moved up to become a manager. Mike retired in 1997 after more than 40 years of service. He loved spending time with his family and watching his granddaughter play softball.
Mike is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Patricia Norris. He is also survived by his daughter Leah (William) Lednum and granddaughter, Kristin, of Tilghman, Maryland, as well as brothers; Norman Norris (Betty Jo) of Nottingham, Maryland, and Melvin Norris (Betty) of Sparta, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 am, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any charity of your choice.
