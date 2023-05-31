Mazie R. Martin "Robin" STEVENSVILLE — Mazie R. "Robin" Martin was born on November 10, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edna M. Teal Schmidt and the late Fred Schmidt. She attended Sykesville High School. On July 3, 1964 she married Charles C. Martin and resided in Baltimore. In 1972 she and her husband moved to the Kent Island. After being a homemaker for 37 years, in 2000, she began working at Hair Heaven as a shampoo girl. Mrs. Martin enjoys playing bingo and the slots.
Robin is survived by her beloved husband, Charles C. Martin and her four children, Angel Huffman (Mike), Michelle L. Girvin (Bob), Charles R. Martin (Shelly), Michael A. Martin (Bethany), one step daughter, Cynthia L. Grant; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Spence, Michael Huffman, Nicole Huffman, Brittany P. Olsen, Stephany Girvin, Steven Girvin, Alexis Siegert, Ashley Martin, and Jacob Grant, six great grandkids, Kayla Spence, Addison Webb, Carson Webb, Riley Huffman, Lyndsey Huffman, and Carley Huffman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter; Sharon Martin, two sisters, Sharon L. Yinger and Patricia A. Peach, her great grandson, Colby Spence; her father and mother in law, George and Anna Campion, and her canine companion, Rudie.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday June 1st from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD. The Funeral will also be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home on Friday, June 2nd at 11am. Interment will immediately follow the service at Stevensville Cemetery in Stevensville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com
