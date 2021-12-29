Melvin E. Willin DELMAR, DE — Melvin E. Willin of Delmar, DE and formerly of Federalsburg, MD passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was 87.
He was born on December 30, 1933 in Federalsburg, Maryland, the son of the late Louis Goldsborough Willin and Eleanor W. Sherman Willin.
He was married to Georgia Cannon Willin who preceded him in death on March 7, 2011.
In his free time, Melvin enjoyed travelling to Lancaster to area flea markets and sales, antiquing, and loved blue grass music.
He is survived by a daughter: Betty Robertson of Delmar, DE, a son: Paul Jester (Peggy) of Smithville, MD; three grandchildren: Tracy Jamison (Jamey) Dawn Hurley, and Michelle Wheatley, Great Grandchildren: Kristin, Katie and Brooke, Great-Great Grandchildren: Corey, Maddie, Khloe, Benjamin, Shane W. and Amiya; a brother: Robert Willin (Shirley) and a sister Ann Moore both of Federalsburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lou Moore, a brother Donald Willin and grandchildren: Kathy Ann Watkins, James "Spot" Moore, Bobby Hurley and a son-in-law James Robertson.
Graveside funeral services will be private.
Services are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
