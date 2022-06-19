Melvin Edward Gardner, Jr. CENTREVILLE — Melvin Edward Gardner, Jr. of Centreville, MD passed away on June 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.
Born on January 7, 1946, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Melvin Edward Gardner, Sr. and Evelyn June Wenck Gardner. He was a firefighter for Baltimore County from December 10, 1966, until he retired on June 30, 1999. He became a Lieutenant in 1976 and served all of his time at Station 5 in Halethrope. He was a Life Member and Past Chief of the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department (Station 9) in Stevensville, MD. After retirement, he was employed at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and crabbing on the Wye River for many years.
Melvin is survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth Gardner of Centreville, MD; daughter Angela Holocker (Bryan) of Centreville; son Michael Gardner of Arnold; four grandchildren Zachary Holocker (Kristen); Kelley Holocker; Maura Gardner; Michael Gardner; great-grandson Charles Holocker; and sister Suzy Gardner.
A celebration of life will be held on June 23, 2022, at 3:02 pm at the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, 9406 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.