Melvin L. Whiteley EASTPOINTE, MI — Melvin Leroy Whiteley of Eastpointe, MI died at the Ascention St. Johns Hospital in Detroit, MI., on Monday January 10, 2022. He was 68.
Born in Easton, MD., on June 30, 1953 he was the son of Helen Whiteley of Seaford, DE. and the Late Melvin Whiteley. Melvin attended public school in Dorchester County, he was a 1971 graduate of N. Dorchester High School. Following his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Melvin served honorably, developing and assembling high tech weapons. He also served tours of duty overseas. Following his release from active duty, he lived in various places, and continued to work for the Federal Government as an advisor, and composing manuals for our weapons systems.
In addition to his mother; he is survived by his wife Bernita Whiteley of Eastpointe, MI. a brother; Richard Whiteley (Leslie) a sister; Patricia Elms (Edward) all of Bridgeville, DE. Also 6 step children, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his first wife; Alta Faye Whiteley (2005), a brother; Dennis Whiteley (2017) and a step daughter (2020)
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, on Monday, January 24 at the Framptom Funeral Home 216N Main street Federalsburg, MD. where a viewing will be held from 12:00 to 1:00PM.
Burial will be in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Eastern-Shore, Hurlock.
