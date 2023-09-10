Melynda Mae Morrison Price "Mindy" CENTREVILLE — Melynda "Mindy" Mae Morrison, 66, of Centreville, Maryland passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 7th, 2023.
She was born to Centreville Mayor William "El" and Beatrice "Trixie" Price in Easton, Maryland. She was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, Class of 1976. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Robbin, and they began their married life together in 1980. Throughout her career, Mindy worked for several daycares and garden centers until she eventually opened her own. She was a proud entrepreneur of both Nature's Harmony Garden Center and Labor of Love Early Learning Home Daycare.
Mindy was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and enjoyed spending her time teaching the Bible truth and attending congregational meetings. Additionally, she loved tending to her garden and backyard pond filled with 14 goldfish— all of which she knew by name. Whether it was floral design, painting, or decorating, she truly had a knack for making all things beautiful.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robbin; her nieces, Tiffany and Heather Coleman; and fur babies, Rue and Sweet Pea. She is predeceased by her parents; cherished daughter, Courtney Morrison; older brother, Michael Price; and younger sister, Bonnie Coleman. Mindy will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends.
The family welcomes visitors on Saturday September 16th at the Cordova Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1pm followed by a service at 2pm. A burial will be held afterwards at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville. All are welcome to attend.
To plant a tree in memory of Melynda Morrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
