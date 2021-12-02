Merriam L. Brown CAMBRIDGE — Merriam Lofgren Brown passed away at her home on November 22, 2021 with her husband of 39 years, Michael Brown, at her side. She was 78. Those who knew her thought of her as a sweet, kind and gentle soul.
Mrs. Brown was born to Eugene Edward Lofgren and Merriam Maxine Gaddis Lofgren in Wichita, Kansas on July 24, 1943. They moved to Beverly Beach, Mayo, Maryland nine years later in 1952. She attended Annapolis High School graduating in 1962, and the University of Maryland, College Park majoring in English, graduating in 1968.
She was a professional writer and editor, beginning with the university's newspaper "Diamondback" then as publications manager and writer for the Army Times. She married Edward Lehman and had two sons Edward and David. She remarried in 1982 to Michael Brown, with daughters Kelly and Chrissie, settling in Rockville, Maryland to raise their family. Her writing and editing career resumed in 1978 and continued through 1995, designing, producing, and editing publications and presentations for multiple NIH institutes including the National Cancer Institute, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
She and Michael loved Chesapeake Bay living, moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to live in the Neck District, Cambridge. She taught reading to youth, served as substitute teacher in Dorchester County schools, and was a volunteer for Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge serving on their Board for several years.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, her son David and stepdaughters Kelly and Chrissie, six grandchildren, and brothers Darry, David, and Richard.
A celebration of life service will be held in the spring, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.