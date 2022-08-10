Merrill S. Morgan NOTTINGHAM — Merrill S. Morgan, of Nottingham Maryland, formerly of Federalsburg, died at home on Hospice on Sunday, August 7th, at the age of 84, after having been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease over 19 years ago. Born in Nyack, New York in 1938, he grew up in northern New Jersey and graduated from Montclair High School in 1956. An outstanding basketball player, he was awarded the 1955-56 Essex County (New Jersey) CYO Outstanding High School Player.
He played varsity basketball at Duke University, from which he graduated in 1961 with a degree in history. He was also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. After a short stint in banking, he entered the Army National Guard. After active duty, he was employed as a history teacher and varsity basketball coach at Woodbury High School in New Jersey while he completed his Master's degree in guidance from the University of Pennsylvania.
He then came in the fall of 1967 to Caroline County's Colonel Richardson High School where he served as a guidance counselor from 1967-2004; varsity boy's basketball coach from 1967-2005; and assistant girl's track coach in the 1970s. He excelled in all positions, as he encouraged and assisted both athletes and non-athletes, boys and girls, to be the best they could be. He said he wanted to be remembered for "always being fair."
For many years he was the Executive Director of the Caroline County Youth Commission (CCYC) and enjoyed working with students and their families from all parts of the county as the program provided recreational activities for school age youth. Baton, ballet, typing, summer reading program, arts and crafts, chess, playground, plus a whole array of sports were offered. He was particularly proud of how well CCYC track and field athletes performed in competitions across the East Coast and even California.
He served in many capacities as a member of Union United Methodist Church in Federalsburg including Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and Lay Leader. He was active in many organizations through the years including Jaycees, Partners in Care, Human Services Council, and the Federalsburg Lion's Club. He received numerous awards and recognitions including the Rotary Four-Star Award, the Martin Luther King Day Award, the Town Watch Society Award, and an award from the Men for Change organization. The gymnasium at Colonel Richardson and the public basketball courts at the marina in Federalsburg bear his name.
He particularly enjoyed being at the family's lake place in North Carolina; traveling with his wife; and playing and teaching games and sports to, and with, his descendents. He took great pleasure in watching his children and grandchildren in their various activities including sports, dance, and theater. He liked watching professional and college sports in general, but best of all was watching the Yankees and Duke win games. He was also known for his love of Pepsi.
In addition to enjoying time with his family, he took great pleasure in encountering people as he was out and about in Caroline County and getting updates on their lives or talking sports. He gained great satisfaction from learning of their successes and dreams or if he could be a source of support if they were having difficulties.
Merrill was pre-deceased by his parents Charles E. and Florence Morgan; his two brothers Charles D. and William Morgan; a nephew David Morgan; and a great-niece Whitney Morgan. Merrill is survived by his beloved wife, Alice, a fellow Duke student whom he met in 1958 and married in 1961; his children, Steven, Jeffrey, and Allison; his grandchildren Jessica, Nancy, Michael, Timothy, Alyssa, Zachary, Joseph, and Meredith; in-laws Carolyn Morgan and John and Mary Ellen Sims; nephews Gary, John, and Andrew Morgan and Steven and David Sims; several great nieces and nephews; and other dear relatives and their spouses.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church in Federalsburg. The family will receive those who wish to pay respects on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church. The family will provide well fitting masks and requests that attendees wear the masks. Entombment will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at Colonel Richardson High School in the gymnasium bearing his name on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in which anyone who wishes to share their thoughts about Merrill will have the opportunity to speak.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Federalsburg Lions Club, 7033 Beulah Rd, Hurlock, MD 21643-3705 ; the Colonel Richardson High School Basketball Boosters, 25320 Richardson Road, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to Federalsburg Historical Society, Post Office Box 84, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or by visiting www.michaeljfox.org/donate or to Union United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.