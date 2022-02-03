Mervin A. DENTON — Pentz, Jr. Virginia Beach - Mervin A. Pentz Jr., 90, a long-time resident of Denton, passed away on January 27, 2022 after a courageous battle with pneumonia.
He was born on October 26, 1931 in Baltimore and traveled around the Southeast with his parents for his father's work as a geologist until they settled in Denton in the late 1930's to help with the family business. Merv graduated from Caroline High School, where he met the love of his life Judy, and attended Juniata College before entering the Air Force. He traveled extensively throughout Europe, taking photos of the damage and reparations made after World War II. He returned home, married his high school sweetheart and took over the family business. He and Judy built their dream home on the Choptank River and raised three children. He was very involved in the Masonic Lodge and was a Past Master of the Lodge in Denton. In the mid 80's when the children were grown, he and Judy began to travel around the continental United States, and Canada. They began spending the winters in Key Largo Florida but always returned to Denton in the Spring.
Merv is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Judy. He is survived by their three children; Melinda Hammaker and her husband Jeff, Sonny Pentz, and Marianne Pentz-Doyle, all of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren and five great grandsons.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
