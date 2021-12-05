Mervin E. Trice DENTON — Mervin Everett Trice of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2021. He had celebrated his 95th birthday on November 15th.
Born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Mr. Trice was the son of the late William T. Trice and Alice E. Wagner Trice. He lived in Denton for the past 64 years with his wife of 74 years, Alma Rebecca (Cole) Trice, who preceded him in death in August.
Mr. Trice retired from Dupont Nylon in Seaford, DE. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Temple Masonic Lodge # 128 in Denton. Mr. Trice served in the National Guard and enjoyed cars, fishing, and hunting, along with most things Eastern Shore. Mr. Trice was always very social, speaking to everyone and remembering them all. He could often be seen at the American Legion helping with events and dinners and was an active member of the shuffleboard team.
Mr. Trice is survived by three sons, Larry Trice of Magnolia, DE, Stanley Trice of Cambridge, MD, and Jeff Trice of Preston, MD; 6 grandchildren: Steven, Erica, Hali, David, Tracy, and Holli; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters: Paul, Albert, David, Roland, Mildred, Marie, and Margaret. His surviving sisters are Mary, Ruth, Dorothy, and Louise.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 8th, in the Denton Cemetery. If friends wish to send donations in Mr. Trice's memory, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mervin Trice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
