Michael A. EASTON — Rentko On January 24, 2022, Michael A. Rentko (Mike), 90, peacefully passed away. He is survived by his daughters Mary Peters (Ed), Patricia Fluke (Stephen), Ami Miller (Don); cherished Grandpa to Angela Candelaria (Jonathan), Zachariah Fluke (Sarah), Benjamin Fluke (Heather), Olivia Peters, Amelia, Lily and Trey Miller; many nieces and nephews and dear friend Margaret Bolyard.
Mike retired to Chester, MD after 41 years as a dedicated educator and coach at the St. Paul's School for Boys in Brooklandville, MD. He spent his free time travelling, fishing, golfing, dancing and volunteering for many Easton Shore groups and programs. In 2016, he moved to Londonderry in Easton, MD where he continued to stay active in the singing group and other community activities.
Mike enjoyed fishing, crabbing, reading, singing, dancing, solving crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, spending time with family and conversing. He always had a story to tell. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Rentko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.