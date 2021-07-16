Michael Cades CHESTERTOWN — With great sorrow, Steven and Linda Cades announce the death of their son Michael Cades, who died unexpectedly on July 6, 2021 in Chestertown, MD. Born on May 29, 1980 in Easton, MD, Michael was raised in Kent County, MD and lived in New York, Washington, D. C., and Philadelphia, pursuing a career as an audio and video producer and editor. Always creative, Michael enjoyed acting in school and community theater productions. He was Mozart in a Washington College production of Amadeus and acted in a Garfield Theater Short Attention Span production. Michael's great love was music; he played guitar, bass, piano, and drums. He wrote music for and performed with a number of bands most of which he led including Uncle Lucky's Revenge, the Neverhome and the Argentine. Beginning his education in the Kent County public schools, Michael graduated from Westtown School, In Westtown Pennsylvania, and from Washington College. More recently, he was preparing to return to school to become a clinical social worker. Michael's family and friends found him always ready to lend an ear or a helping hand. A devoted son and a generous friend, he gave the best of himself to those he loved. From age five, Michael thought of himself as the "big brother" of Aaron, who is two years older but developmentally delayed. Michael is survived by his parents, Steven and Linda (Towne) Cades, his brother Aaron, his Aunt Joanna Horowitz, Aunt Carolyn and Uncle Daniel Engel, his Aunt Deborah and Uncle Frank Lonergan and his cousins Naomi Woldemar, Jon Bendiner, and David Lonergan and his beloved cat Roebles. He was predeceased by his grandparents Joseph and Arline Towne and Daniel and Louise Cades and his cousin Sarah. Michael's family and friends are planning a celebration of life this fall. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Kent County Humane Society or Kent Center in Chestertown or the Sassafras Natural Resources Management Area in Kennedyville, MD.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
