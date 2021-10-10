Michael David Dawson BISHOPS HEAD — Michael David Dawson, 75, of Bishops Head, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at University of Maryland Hospital in Easton.
Born in Cambridge, Maryland on March 15, 1946, he was the son of the late Quentin Dawson and Carolina Isabella Keckley Dawson.
Mike attended the local schools in Dorchester County. In 1968 he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country. He was honorably discharged in 1970 but continued with the Reserves until 1974. He was very proud to have been on the boat "The Whaler" and enjoyed telling his family about his experience.
Mike was a waterman by trade and loved working the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. He was an outdoorsman and loved nature. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking rides with his dear friends and was known to be a great cook with his apple dumplings being a huge hit with his family. He was a hunting guide and caretaker of Perry B. Duryea's hunting lodge for many years. Mike enjoyed attending church and loved spending time with his grandchildren and his entire family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving him are children Michael David Dawson, II, Nicole D. Shorter (Jerry), Roy Wayne Meredith, Jr., Tammy Lynn White and Tony Allan Meredith; grandchildren Savannah, Haven and Kassie Shorter, Tony Meredith, Jr., Brett, Jr. , Brittany and Hayden White, Roy Meredith II, Cheyanne Meredith and Leah Johnson; great granddaughter Hazel Mae Mills; siblings Quentin Dawson, Shannon Dawson, Dottie Hoge, Dickie Dawson and Danny Dawson; Mikes companion of 23 years Debbie Hayward; special friends George Bushell and Perry B. Duryea, III and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening October 13, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High St., Cambridge, MD
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 beginning 12 noon at the funeral home with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Michael LaClair and Rev. David Kreek.
Interment will follow at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD with military honors.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Meredith, Roy Meredith, Jerry Shorter, Andy Dawson, Wade Dawson and Michael Hoge.
Honorary pallbearers will be Perry B. Duryea, III, George Bushell, Jimmy Insley and Brandon Manley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's name can be sent to Wingate United Methodist Church, 2035 Crab House Rd., Wingate, MD. 21675.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
