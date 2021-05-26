Michael Francis DiMarzo QUEENSTOWN — Michael Francis DiMarzo of Queenstown, MD died May 21, 2021. Husband of Theresa O'Boyle; Father of Alexis DiMarzo, Leah DiMarzo and Steven DiMarzo.
Visitation will be from 2:00- 4:00pm and 6:00- 8:00pm on Thursday, May 27 and a service will be held at 9:00am on Friday, May 28 at Fellow, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home, P. A. in Chester, MD. Burial at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery following service.
