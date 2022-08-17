Michael Harris Whalen EASTON — Michael Harris Whalen, 89 of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Whalen, and her siblings William "Bill" Harris, Margaret Harris, Charlotte Harris, and Rita Harris.
She is survived by her nephews Bill Bowling, Mark Bowling, Mike Bowling, Bruce Harris, and Greg Harris, and nieces Suzanne Bowling, Odrie Leah Froman, Karin Bowling, and Cindy H. Beazell, and additional nieces and nephews living in Michigan.
Michael's favorite ways to pass time were being outside and enjoying nature's beauty, creating beautiful paintings, and spending time with her numerous dogs. Michael was kind, compassionate, generous and a learner above all things - her life included a degree in Electrical Engineering, support as assistant nurse for her doctor husband, and as a realtor for many years; enjoying both the social relationships she established as well as the challenges in finding and selling homes.
Funeral services will be held on Monday 22nd August at 11:00 am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church; 1214 South Washington Street; Easton, MD 21601.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Talbot County Humane Society, Holy Cross School in Lynchburg, VA, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels.
