Michael James Moore CHESTER — Michael James Moore (Mike) passed away suddenly on August 22, 2021, at the age of thirty-three.
He was born in Baltimore, MD on April 8, 1988, the son of Elissa Fischbach and Barry Moore. He grew up on Kent Island, where he played numerous sports, participated in civic activities, was a parishioner St. Christopher's Church, and graduated with the Kent Island High School class of 2005.
He attended Anne Arundel and Chesapeake Community Colleges before enlisting in the United States Army. Michael is a veteran having served for over five years, receiving a number of commendations including but not limited to: National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Service Medal w/ Campaign Star, Army Service and Overseas Service Ribbons, Army Good Conduct Medal, and Meritorious Unit commendation. After several years of service, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant E5 returning home to Maryland.
Michael genuinely loved his family, friends, and would give and help others with caring and true compassion. Mike, an ideologist, enjoyed learning all aspects of world, societies, life, and nature. He enjoyed exploring and sharing all genres of music, movies, and the arts. Mike appreciated the simple things life has to offer and honestly believed in forgiveness and peace.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Danielle Elissa Moore; maternal grandfather, Earl G. Fischbach Jr.; paternal grandparents, Henry James, and Patricia Moore; and uncles: Earl Fischbach III, Thomas Moore, and Michael Moore.
He is survived by his mother, Elissa Fischbach Moore; father, Barry Joseph Moore; brother, Shane Joseph Moore (Nicole); maternal grandmother, Mary E. Fischbach; niece and nephew Mila and Liam Moore; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, close childhood, and military friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday April 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Christophers Catholic Church, 1865 Harbor Drive, Chester, MD 21619.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.