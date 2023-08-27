Michael Musachio RIDGELY — Michael Ben Musachio of Ridgely, MD, passed away on 24 August 2023 at the age of 91. Born December 30, 1931, he was the son of Michael and Lena Musachio. He and his sisters Connie, Celeste, and Carol grew up in Tuckahoe, NY, where their father owned a grocery store and the bakery next door.
As a child, Michael filled his days working at his father's store and bakery, spending time with his many friends and cousins, catching the train into the city to see movies and to Long Island to be spoiled by his beloved grandparents and to wander around his favorite pet store, which fostered his lifelong love of pigeons.
His interest in poultry and agriculture prompted him to attend the Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute after graduating from Eastchester High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in animal husbandry from the University of Georgia and his master's degree in Sanitary Science from the University of North Carolina.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and then went on to own a poultry farm, become a health inspector for New York State, and eventually become an officer in the United States Public Health Service (USPHS). It was at his first post at the PHS Indian Hospital in Shiprock, NM, that he met the love of his life, Anne Garron, who predeceased him in 2017.
Mike, Anne, and their children moved to Wheaton, MD, when he accepted a position at NIH In Bethesda, MD. He retired from the USPHS in 1980. In anticipation of his retirement, he and his family moved in 1979 to Ridgely, where he fulfilled a dream of owning a small farm, specializing in U-pick strawberries and blueberries. He also enjoyed selling a variety of fruits and vegetables at farmers' markets in the Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia area.
His other passion was racing homing pigeons. He spent countless hours in his lofts, on the road training his birds, and at the club houses spending time and swapping stories with fellow pigeon aficionados.
Mike will be remembered for his ready smile, his wit, charm, excellent home-made pizza, and dedication to his Catholic faith. He and his wife traveled to religious sites throughout the world, including those in Jerusalem, Portugal (Fatima), Spain (Garabandal) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (Medugorje). He was an active parishioner at St. Benedict's in Ridgely, where he was a founding member of the St. Joan of Arc chapter of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his loving children and their spouses Michael (Diane), Marie (Emil), John (Sue), 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A son, Robert, predeceased him.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on August 31st at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Ridgely with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Compass Regional Hospice or St. Benedict's Catholic Church.
