Michael R Belanga Michael R. Belanga, 67, of Rhodesdale, MD passed away on Thursday June 3, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 18, 1954 to the late James Ray Belanga and Dorris Hummer Belanga.
Michael, better known as Mike worked for many years as a carpenter, which was work he always enjoyed. He always knew how to have a good time, and enjoyed sitting back and relaxing with a nice cold Bud Light.
Mike is survived by two sons Michael Scarborough, and Zac Marosky, a grandson Zac; sisters Ideal Byrum and husband Johnnie Byrum, Bobbie Rigsby, Gloria Chance, Dorothy Chance and husband Carl Chance Sr; brothers James Belanga and wife Cynthia Belanga, John Belanga and wife Teesa Belanga; many nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
At this time there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust St. Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral costs.
