Michael Ray Hammond CENTREVILLE — Michael Ray Hammond was born on November 7, 1959, as a gift to Portia and Edward Hammond. He was called home to be with the LORD on July 7, 2021.
He is survived by his mother, Portia Hammond, brother, Edward Hammond (3rd), two sisters, Harriett Bell and Elizabeth Hammond, nieces, Nicole Gross (Wayne), Latoya Tingle, Ebony Hammond, Ivory Bandoh (Kwasi), and Ikeah Bell, nephews, Edward Hammond (4th) (Andrea) and Tyreal Tingle, and Shane Bell.
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31st at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries, Chestertown, MD.
