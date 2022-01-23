Michael Rogers Firth NAPLES, FL — Michael Rogers Firth, 63, of Naples, Florida, died January 15, 2022, at Naples Community Hospital - Baker Hospital succumbing to complications from cancer.
He was born in Trappe, Maryland April 29, 1958, to the late Rogers and Georgianna Firth. He attended The Country School, The Rectory School and graduated from Saint James School in Hagerstown, Maryland. He attended Brandywine College in Pennsylvania before moving to Southwest Florida (Naples) where he worked in the landscaping business for many years.
He is survived by his brother, Douglas Lannin Firth (Rebecca Hemphill Firth), sisters Susan Montgomery Firth and Frances Beaumont Firth, nieces Catherine Rogers Firth and Caroline Montgomery Wood, nephew Patrick Lannin Firth, and his cat Gizmo. He had many hobbies over the years like hunting and boating, but he was most enthusiastic about playing pool with his buddies every afternoon at the pool hall. He loved cars and trucks and reading Clive Cussler novels. He was a kind and unassuming soul who appreciated the simple things in life. His needs were few but his heart was big. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many wonderful people who supported Michael through his illness.
A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring in Oxford, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint James School, 17641 College Road, Hagerstown, Maryland 21740 or a charity of your choice.
"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place,
