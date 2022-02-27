Michael S. Edgar, Sr. CAMBRIDGE — Michael S. Edgar, Sr., 73, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born on January 30, 1949 in Cambridge and was a son of the late Guy C. "Pete" Edgar, Jr. and Audrey Parker Edgar.
As a young boy, he enjoyed spending time with his grandfather Capt. Luke Parker on the Ruth Conway. Mike graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. On December 3, 1983, he married the former Betty J. Shores. Mike worked for several business's including Western Publishing for 15 years and retiring from Edgar's Heating and Air with 16 years of service. Mike enjoyed playing many sports including baseball and softball. He was very active in the community by serving on various boards with the city and county including the Citizens Police board and Planning & Zoning and volunteering with the Salvation Army. He dedicated a part of his time to coaching his daughters' teams and umpiring softball for Recreation and Parks. Mike will be most remembered in the community for his time and commitment to the Cambridge Christmas Parade serving as Chairman and President of the Board of Directors for over 16 years.
Mike's greatest joy in life was his family. Mike would often be found on the ball fields, cheering and supporting his grandchildren. When not there, he could be found on the banks of the Choptank or waiting to ride the next ride at Busch Gardens. Mike will be remembered for his charm and his big personality.
He is survived by his wife Betty J. Edgar of Cambridge, two children Amy Searcey and husband Orington of Salisbury and Ashley Jones and fiancée Mike Swann of Hurlock , grandchildren Tyler, Alyssa, Brianna, Alex, Zach, Hayden, Grant, Nate, Colby, Micah, Parker, Preston, Matt and Blake. Also a sister Carol E. "Mickey" Vickers (Kenneth) of Laurel, DE and a brother Guy C. Edgar III (Jennifer) of Cambridge, two sisters in law and brother in law Debbie Merryweather (Jim) of Cambridge and Pam Hayden (Tony) of Indianhead, MD, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special "brother" Planner Windsor.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 pm and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Believe in Tomorrow Children's House at John Hopkins, 1915 McElderry St, Baltimore, MD 21205.
