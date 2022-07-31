EASTON — Michaela Townsend of Easton, MD, formerly of Spring Hill, FL and Chester, MD. passed away peacefully, Sunday July 24, 2022 at The Dixon House Independent and Assisted Living with her daughter, Kendra, by her side. She was 91 years old. Born June 5, 1931 in Morgantown, WV to Maxwell and Virginia Elaine Fullerton.
After retiring from the Maryland General Assembly in 1995, she and her husband retired to Port Charlotte, Florida, later moving to Springhill, FL. After the passing of her husband in 2009, she moved back to Maryland and resided in Easton. She lived at Heartfields Assisted Living in Easton until 2013. She then moved to The Dixon House Independent and Assisted living in Easton where she has resided for the past 9 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Peterson of Milford, NH, Paige Greene (Robert)of Pacific Palisades, CA, Sara Davidson (Harry) of Stevensville, MD, Gina Dalton of New Port Richey, FL and Kendra Marvel (Wade) of Ridgely, MD; one son, Jon Yuhn (Sue) of Andrews, NC; one sister, Terri Therien (Norman) of Brookdale Salem, VA and her caregiver, Keyandra Allen. She is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth G Townsend, Daughters, Marta Gillian Yuhn Townsend, Laurie Williams, and Stephanie Michaels. One Granddaughter, Marnie Solomon, and One Sister, Patricia Lawler
We would like to thank Talbot Palliative Care and Talbot Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion for our mother.
All services will be held privately.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr. Easton, MD 21601.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.