Michelle McLay EASTON — Hostetter Michelle McLay Hostetter died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 2, 2022 following a battle with cancer.
Born in Wilmington, DE, July 26, 1963, Michelle is a graduate of Tome High School in North East MD, and The Nursing School of Wilmington, DE. While growing up, Michelle participated in ice skating, Brownies and Girl Scouts. At the age of eleven, Michelle became involved in highland dancing which became her passion and led to highland dancing competitions traveling the east coast, Canada, and Scotland. Michelle's journey through life took her to live in several parts of the United States including DE, VA, CA, CT, TX and for a time lived abroad in Scotland. While living in TX Michelle became an invitro nurse wherein she saw patients from various foreign countries who came to Baylor Hospital for treatment. Taking a break from nursing, Michelle broadened her love of cooking by attending culinary school in Houston TX. Michelle was an avid supporter of her daughter Elizabeth's swimming involvement and could be seen at swim meets timing races and cheering on the competitors.
Michelle and her ever-constant companion, Farrell, a six-year-old French bulldog, could be seen on their daily walk through the rails to trails and at the Easton Farmer's Market, they were seldom if ever separated.
Michelle is survived by her mother Marie Davis, step-father Tom Davis, daughter Elizabeth White Hostetter, step-brothers Tom Davis Jr., Mike Davis, uncle and aunt Mr. and Mrs. James Lowson, niece Claire Lowson, nephew James Lowson, step-nephews Cory and Michael Davis, great nephew Sean Lowson, and great niece Georgia Bowles.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and nurses of Talbot Hospice, and the doctors and pharmacists, for their kind and compassionate care extended to Michelle and her caregivers during her time of need. Also, we thank those friends who spent countless hours administering to Michelle at her bedside.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, MD 21601 or Hospice Center, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, would be gratefully appreciated.
