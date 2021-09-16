Mildred Willson Strong ROCK HALL — Mildred "Millie" Neale Willson Strong, 101, of Rock Hall, Maryland, met her Lord and Savior, on September 12, 2021, surrounded by her children.
Millie was born in Kent County, Maryland, on July 3, 1920, daughter of the late James Ernest and Mary Ringgold Willson. She was a graduate of St. Gertrude's Academy in Ridgely, MD, and initially worked for a real estate firm in Baltimore, MD, after attending business school. She then spent her life devoted to raising her children, working on the family farm, and later being a loving "Mom Mom" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased in 2004 by her husband, Robert H. Strong, Sr., as well as her siblings Julia, Ernest, Ringgold and Marian. She is survived by her seven children, Gail Strong Romain of Oxford MD, Carroll Strong Walbert (Richard) of Naples FL, Robert H. Strong, Jr. (Donna) of Rock Hall MD, Julia Ringgold Strong of Oxford, MD, James "Bud" Ringgold Strong (Anne) of St. Louis, MO; James Ernest "Tot" Willson Strong (Millie) of Rock Hall, MD, and Rose Marie Strong Epperson (Mark) of Lynchburg, VA, as well as 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Millie married Robert H. Strong, Sr., on January 16, 1943, at Trumpington Manor. They resided in Chestertown, MD, and then made their home at Overton Farm, Rock Hall in 1962. Trumpington Manor, the home where Millie was raised from the age of four, became her home in 1978 until present.
Millie was a devout Catholic and attended St. John's Catholic Church in Rock Hall. Her passions included preserving her family home and family history, genealogy research, and preserving her family heritage in her published book, "Trumpington, A Legacy of Land on the Chesapeake Bay." She was a member of Old Kent Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Cadwalder of Kent Questers, and U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812, Kitty Knight Chapter. Her greatest love, however, was her husband and their family.
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. John Grasing, will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm at St. John's Catholic Church in Rock Hall, MD. She will be laid to rest in the family cemetery at Trumpington Manor, 3260 Eastern Neck Island Road, Rock Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church c/o 508 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.
