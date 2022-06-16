Mindy Anderson Voelker CHESTER — Mindy Anderson Voelker of Chester, MD died Monday June 13, 2022 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD she was 79.
Born on May 5, 1943 in Biloxi, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Dale and Doris Rossa Anderson. Mindy grew up in Baltimore County and was a graduate of Towson Catholic class of 1961. After high school she attended Salisbury State in Salisbury, MD. In 1964 she married Michael V. Voelker, Jr. They would later move to Chester, MD in 1974 where they raised their family. Mindy was a loving wife who adored her family life with her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook, quilt and sew, and play golf. She was a member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD and a member of the Kent Island Heritage Society.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Michael V. Voelker, Jr of Chester, MD; sons, Michael V. "Chip" Voelker of Betterton, MD and Josh Voelker of Chester, MD; and her five grandchildren: Nick, Matt, Abigail, Dale and Katlyn. A son Andrew Dale Voelker (1988) and brother David Anderson both predeceased her.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. Funeral mass will be held 11AM on Thursday June 23, 2022 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church 1861 Harbor Drive Chester, MD 21619. Burial will immediately follow in Stevensville Cemetery, Stevensville, MD. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
