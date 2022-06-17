Mindy Anderson Voelker CHESTER — Merridee ''Mindy'' Anderson Voelker of Chester MD, passed away surrounded by her loving family Monday afternoon June 13, 2022 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. She was 79 years old.
She was born on May 5th, 1943 in Biloxi, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Dale and Doris Rassa Anderson. Mindy grew up in Baltimore County, and was a graduate of Towson Catholic High, class of 1961. After high school she attended Salisbury State in Salisbury, MD. In 1964 she married Michael V. Voelker Jr. In 1974, they moved to Chester, MD where they raised their three sons. Mindy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and embroidery. She was an expert quilt designer and avid golfer. She also loved entertaining in her home for family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, the beach and spending time with her many friends. She adored her beloved Scotties, Gussie and Hootie as well as her cat, Girly Girl. She was very involved in many Facebook groups with other Scottie and sewing/ quilting enthusiasts. Mindy was best known for her spunky and determined personality which will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a founding member of the Queen Anne's County United Way, a member of the Kent Island Heritage Society, and a faithful congregant at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael V. Voelker Jr. of Chester MD. Her sons, Michael V. ''Chip'' Voelker III (Angela) of Still Pond, MD, and Josh Voelker of Chester MD; grandchildren: Katlyn Mowbray (David) of West Virginia, Nicholas Dorey of Worton, MD, Matthew Dorey (Isabella) of Chicago, Illinois, Abigail Voelker of Still Pond, MD, Andrea Dale Voelker of Chester, MD; and great grandchildren: Ayla, Aria, and David Mowbray of West Virginia. She was predeceased by her brother, David Anderson and her beloved son, Andrew Dale Voelker.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at The Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Rd, Chester MD from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. Funeral mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 23 2022 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church 1861 Harbor Drive, Chester, MD 21619. Burial will immediately follow at the Stevensville Cemetery in Stevensville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Company in her memory.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.