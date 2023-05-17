Miriam Baxter Chambers ""Dee"" CHURCH HILL — Miriam Baxter "Dee" Chambers of Church Hill, MD died on May 15, 2023. She was 75.
Miriam Baxter Chambers ""Dee"" CHURCH HILL — Miriam Baxter "Dee" Chambers of Church Hill, MD died on May 15, 2023. She was 75.
Born in Sudlersville, MD on July 7, 1947, she was the daughter of Thomas Henry Baxter and Miriam Gardner Sweetman. She married Ralph Chambers, and the couple made their home in Church Hill. This June would have been their 45th wedding anniversary. Dee worked as a creative floral designer at various local florists for many years. Dee loved children. She and Ralph blessed many children with a place to visit, a place to live, and a place to learn about Jesus. You could always find neighbor children or nieces and nephews at their home and as those children grew into adults, they would visit with their children. Dee and Ralph became a "Mom-mom & Pop-pop; a "Miss Dee & Mr. Ralph" or a "Sister Dee & Brother Ralph" to so many over the years. It never took long when you were around her to hear about the love she had for God.
She was a member of the Centreville Community Church of God, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was very active with the American Heritage Girls.
Dee is survived by her beloved husband, Ralph Chambers; her brother Henry Baxter (Brenda) of Church Hill; a sister, Tracey LaCourse (John) of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Ann Jones.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, May 20 at the Centreville Community Church of God, Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville. To view the service remotely, please check https://www.fhnfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Miriam-Chambers/#!/TributeWall the day of the service for the streaming link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Centreville Community Church of God, 101 Gray Fox Ln, Centreville, MD 21617; or to the American Heritage Girls Troop MD0414, 101 Gray Fox Ln, Centreville, MD 21617.
