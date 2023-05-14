Misti Lynne Green ST. MICHAELS — Misti Lynne Green died peacefully surrounded by family on April 26, 2023 at age 76. Born in Cumberland, MD, she was crowned Carroll County Junior Miss in 1964, and went on to work for the City Of Westminster. Misti has been a resident of St. Michaels for the past 15 years where she retired with her adopted dog and cat, and enjoyed serving the local community by volunteering at the thrift shop, Maritime Museum, and Waterfowl Festival. She was an active member of Easton Church of the Brethren. She is survived by 3 sons (Hunter, Cody, and Matthew Plog), 2 daughter in laws (Theresa and Beth Plog), and 4 grandchildren (Madelynne, Lillian, Camden, and Grace Plog) whom she adored.
Friends are invited to celebrate the life of Misti Lynne Green on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at Hambleton Village community room at 113 Mitchell Street, St. Michaels, MD.
