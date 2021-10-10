Monty G. Bickerton BROOKVIEW — Monty G. Bickerton, 90, of Brookview, MD passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Known as Mike in his youth, Monty was born in Washington, D.C. on July 5, 1931. He was raised in Prince Georges County, MD and attended St. James Elementary School and Bladensburg High School. Monty worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for nearly 40 years. He enlisted in the D.C. National Guard in 1950 and finished his military service in the Army Reserve retiring after 23 years of service. He attended Southeastern University evening school in Washington, D.C. and played on the basketball team, graduating in 1961.
Monty loved to play softball and was an avid skier. Upon his retirement from the CIA in 1987, he moved to his "little piece of heaven" on Marshyhope Creek in Brookview. He formed the Mid-Shore Country Western Dance Club in Hurlock and was a member of the Dorchester Chapter of the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishermen's Association and the Hurlock American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Brenda Willey Bickerton; his three children, Denise Biggins and her husband Dean of LaPorte, CO, Michael Bickerton and his companion Gerine Sandall of Portland, OR, Danielle Lineburg and her husband William of Charles Town, WV; four grandchildren, Jason Biggins, Laura Biggins, Melissa Lineburg and her husband Josh Pozzuto, and Kelsey Lineburg. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market, MD from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department, 5752 Rhodesdale Eldorado Rd., Rhodesdale, MD 21659.
