Morgan Emily Wood Johnson DENTON — Morgan Emily Wood Johnson of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday March 7, 2022. She was 27 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Morgan was the daughter of Wayne and Carol Wood Johnson of Annapolis, MD. Morgan was a 2013 graduate of North Dorchester High School in Hurlock, MD. She played field hockey and was All State in track and field. Morgan also participated in the Senior production of 'Beauty and the Beast'. She played the Shoppe Keeper, the Salt Shaker, and was also one of the Silly Girls.
Morgan worked at Choptank Transport in Preston, MD, until November 2021. She most recently was working at Metcalf and Son in Seaford, DE.
In addition to her parents, Morgan is survived by her beloved sister, Catherine Eileen Weeda (Jerry) of Annapolis; a niece Penelope 'Pip' Weeda and two nephews Jay and Mason Weeda. Uncles included M David Wood Jr (Eileen) and Richard Wood (Barbara). Morgan's Aunts were Dottie Waters (Craig), Mary Wood and Susan Stafford (Michael). Her cousins included: George Marshall, Stephanie Parlee, her God Mother Michelle Foster, Brent Marshall, Erin Hill, Michael Wood, PJ Dyott, Samantha Weippert, Amanda Wood, Jessica Belton. In addition are Aunt and Uncle Cheryl and Bobby Harvey and cousins Melissa Blake, Carli Tyler and Ashton Harvey.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 15th from 6-8 PM, with prayers at 7 PM at Moore Funeral Home, PA. located at 12 Second Street in Denton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1030 AM on Wednesday, March 16th at St Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church on First Street in Denton followed by interment at Denton Cemetery.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations to NDHS Sports Boosters, NDHS Senior play production, Caroline County 1st Responders, or St Elizabeth's Catholic Church.
When there are no words and you think of us, please support your communities with a donation in memory of Morgan Emily Wood Johnson.
